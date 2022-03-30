Rolling off Fed's balance sheet could help steepen yield curve: Esther George

In the wake of tighter monetary policy, running down the Federal Reserve's $9T balance sheet may help prevent the Treasury yield curve from flattening, said Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George in a prepared speech.

Meanwhile, most parts of the yield curve are flattening or even inverting (downward sloping) as short-duration bond investors price in the Fed's attempt to tame surging inflation with its aggressive path for interest rate hikes this year. For example, the yield on the 2-year Treasury bond briefly exceeded the 10-year on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, implying potential recession risks if history serves as any guide.

"An inverted curve has implications for financial stability with incentives for reach-for-yield behavior," George emphasized. To get the yield curve upward sloping again, the Fed's "asset purchases aimed to depress long-term rates, and the roll-off of these assets is likely to put some upward pressure on those rates, possibly steepening the yield curve, she added."

With the central bank owning a large chunk of U.S. Treasury debt as well as mortgage-backed securities, longer-term nominal yields have remained near historical lows. And despite the recent selloff in Treasury bonds, real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates remain highly negative, encouraging borrowing and consumption, George explained.

Take a look at why the flattening yield curve is bad, and what it means for banks.