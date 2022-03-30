Mullen Automotive pops after CEO says order from major Fortune 500 company will be announced

Mar. 30, 2022

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) soared in Wednesday afternoon trading after CEO David Michery said in an interview that an announcement is coming in Q2 on a "major, major Fortune 500 company" purchasing cargo vans.

The company has not issued a press release or SEC filing confirming the information, but the CEO made an appearance today on a Benzinga YouTube show when he gave the teaser.

Earlier in the week, Mullen Automotive (MULN) disclosed that it expects to report a cash position of more than $65M when it files its SEC form for the company’s fiscal second quarter ending March 31.

Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) rose 22.98% to $2.89 vs. the post-SPAC range of $0.52 to $15.89.

