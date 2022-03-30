Russia blinks - Europe to pay for gas in Euros or Dollars under proposed deal
Mar. 30, 2022 1:42 PM ETLNG, EQNRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments
- "Unfriendly" countries are set to continue paying for Russian natural gas in Euros or Dollars under new proposal, according to Reuters sources.
- March 23rd, Putin demanded payment for Russian natural gas in rubles, a demand several European countries refused, creating concern that Russian gas supplies could be curtailed.
- The proposed scheme would demand payment be made at the "official" ruble / euro exchange rate, set by the Russian Central Bank; a term which could create challenges for finalizing contract amendments.
- Deal terms have not been finalized, though progress has been made to avoid Russian gas supply interruptions, removing a tailwind for European gas producers like Equinor (EQNR) and LNG exporters like Cheniere (LNG).