McKesson's sale of European businesses to Phoenix approved except for France
Mar. 30, 2022 1:47 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The European Commission has approved Phoenix's acquisition of some of McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) European businesses in all areas of the region except for France.
- The EC referred the acquisition to the French competition authority given that it could impact the whole drug distribution market in the country. McKesson (MCK) is the largest wholesaler in France, while Phoenix is No. 5.
- McKesson (MCK -0.2%) businesses in France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, and Slovenia are included in the transaction. Operations in the U.K., Norway, Austria, and Denmark are not.
