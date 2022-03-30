Anixa Biosciences initiates phase 1 trial of its ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy

Mar. 30, 2022 2:30 PM ETAnixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Biotechnology company Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX +1.6%) initiated a phase 1 trial evaluating its CAR-T therapy in ovarian cancer.
  • The early-stage trial will be held at Moffitt Cancer Center and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Anixa's therapy in patients with ovarian cancer.
  • CAR-T therapies, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies, work by harvesting a patient's own disease-fighting T-cells, genetically engineering them to target specific proteins on cancer cells, and replacing them to seek out and attack cancer.
  • Anixa says the CAR-T approach used for its therapy is known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) since the target of the engineered T-cells is an endocrine receptor.
  • Anixa holds an exclusive, worldwide license for the technology, which was developed at the Wistar Institute.
