nCino Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.31M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NCNO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.