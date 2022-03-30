Goldman Sachs initiates Zillow, Redfin at Neutral amid positives/negatives for broader sector
Mar. 30, 2022 2:09 PM ETETF Series Solutions - Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ), XHB, SPY, RDFN, Z, ZGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on real estate technology stocks which includes - Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) indicating the following reasons -
- After a strong 2021 housing market, U.S. existing home sales volume in 2022 is expected to decline with pricing growth remaining robust.
- While online real estate platforms will continue benefit from the ongoing shift online for real estate inventory discovery and diligence, they are likely to see traffic growth headwinds from declining home sales and low inventory.
- Zillow (initiated at Neutral) monetizes 360K (3%) of the 12.2M U.S. real estate customer transactions despite 67% of U.S. home transactions being utilizing Zillow's real estate products; Goldman Sachs believes that a potential slowdown in existing home sales could lead to a headwind to traffic and demand for Zillow services.
- Traffic to Zillow Group's mobile apps and websites in Q4 was 198M average monthly unique users (~flat Y/Y), which drove 2.3Bvisits during the same period, up 2% Y/Y; FY21 visits were 10.2B, up 6% Y/Y.
- For Redfin (initiated at Neutral), the rating firm believes that it will continue to gain share in the real estate market led by rising traffic and home prices which will thereby push Redfin's commission revenue and properties margins; Rentpath integration will also create synergies to drive rental traffic to Redfin.
- Redfin reached market share of 1.15% of U.S. existing home sales by value in Q4; Redfin’s mobile apps and website reached ~45M average monthly users.
- Broader real estate and financial sector performance have pressured the real estate tech stocks; some factors being - rising interest/mortgage rates, declining affordability, low inventory.
- Quick look how the real estate sector - (NYSEARCA:XHB), (NYSEARCA:HOMZ), in comparison to broader market indices (NYSEARCA:SPY):