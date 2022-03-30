MKM Partners has initiated coverage of Roblox (RBLX -3.6%) at Neutral, suggesting there's "significant long-term growth potential" but not without some issues in the near to mid-term.

The company's current free-to-play universe has more than 29 million user-generated content "experiences" - games and adventures that can be built on the platform - and draws more than 50 million daily active users in an attractive young demographic across 180 countries.

Roblox can grow those active users at a 23% compound annual rate to 113 million by the end of 2025, analyst Rohit Kulkarni says, largely fueled by international expansion. Offerings like music and branded experiences are looking to age up Roblox's child-focused demographic as well.

Kulkarni believes that Roblox's total addressable market in the long term is 1 billion people - half the population of the 5-24 age demographic in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. More realistically in the medium term it's more like 180 million people, which equates to about 9.5% penetration in its four main geographies of operation.

"Not all DAU growth is created equal," though, Kulkarni notes. Bookings should lag user growth (15% growth over the next four years vs. 20%-plus for users) because bookings per user will decline, Kulkarni says.

Meanwhile, there's no visibility into when the company can expand EBITDA margins again; that figure is expected to contract through 2025 based on the need to keep growing its developer community while investing in infrastructure, security and ramping up headcount.

There's a wide range of Street forecasts for the company with no formal management guidance, but Kulkarni things the consensus bookings and EBITDA projections are too high.

MKM has set fair value of Roblox at $55/share, now implying 12% upside, based on a multiple of 10x expected 2023 enterprise value-to-bookings.

This week, Roblox got an initiation at Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets, which called it an early leader in the "young and rapidly growing metaverse."