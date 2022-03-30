Sera Prognostics downgraded to neutral at Citi following quarterly results
Mar. 30, 2022 2:24 PM ETSera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has downgraded diagnostics company Sera Prognostics (SERA -7.7%) to neutral from buy following what it called disappointing Q4 2021 results and fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance.
- The firm also cut its target price to $4 from $18 (~1% downside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Patrick Donnelly said that Sera's (SERA -7.7%) Q4 revenue of $26K was well below his estimate of $216K. And the company's FY 22 revenue guidance of ~$500K was significantly below Citi's estimate of $7.2M.
- "Although we remain constructive on the long-term story, it will likely take much longer than previously anticipated to materialize," he wrote.