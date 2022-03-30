Arhaus (ARHS +19.4%) soared after topping Q4 estimates and setting Q1 guidance ahead of the expectation of analysts.

The retailer reported comparable sales growth of 40.5% from a year ago and saw adjusted EBITDA increase 14.0%.

The earnings report and tone from management was quite different than what was heard from RH (RH -12.1%) with its earnings update. The company created some headlines when CEO Gary Friedman warned on runaway inflation.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) update: "2022 is off to a strong start and we feel well positioned to deliver on our financial and operational goals in 2022. Supply chain constraints are beginning to ease on both the inbound and outbound side and we believe lead times will continue to improve. While raw material and transportation costs continue to be above historical averages, they are in-line with our expectations, positioning us to deliver on our goals for the year."

Arhaus (ARHS) and RH (NYSE:RH) have both trailed the broad market over the last six months on concerns over high-end discretionary spending and input costs.