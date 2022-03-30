Sportradar jumps 16% after reporting Q4 results

Mar. 30, 2022 2:16 PM ETSRADBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Sportradar Group (SRAD) +16% after Adj. EBITDA rose 14% Y/Y to $14.2M.
  • Q4 revenue of $172.2M (€152.4M), up 41% Y/Y driven by robust growth across all business segments.
  • Net income of €4.17M down from €9.59M in 4Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 14% Y/Y to $24.2M. EBITDA margin of 14% as a result of increased investment in content and technology, higher costs related to being a public company, as well as higher M&A costs.
  • Segment breakdown: RoW Betting €82.25M, up 30% Y/Y driven primarily by uptake in our higher value-add offerings including Managed Betting Services and Live Odds Services. RoW Betting AV of €35.59M, up 52% Y/Y primarily a result of increased volume of streaming services across all major sports. United States €23.22M, up 92% Y/Y driven by our increased sales of U.S. Betting services as the underlying market and turnover grew.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue of €665M to €700M ($752M to $791M), up 18% to 25% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €123M to €133M ($139M to $150M), up 21% to 30% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5% to 19.0%, an improvement over the prior year.
  • Press Release, Presentation, Transcript
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.