Sportradar jumps 16% after reporting Q4 results
Mar. 30, 2022 2:16 PM ETSRADBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sportradar Group (SRAD) +16% after Adj. EBITDA rose 14% Y/Y to $14.2M.
- Q4 revenue of $172.2M (€152.4M), up 41% Y/Y driven by robust growth across all business segments.
- Net income of €4.17M down from €9.59M in 4Q20.
- Adjusted EBITDA up 14% Y/Y to $24.2M. EBITDA margin of 14% as a result of increased investment in content and technology, higher costs related to being a public company, as well as higher M&A costs.
- Segment breakdown: RoW Betting €82.25M, up 30% Y/Y driven primarily by uptake in our higher value-add offerings including Managed Betting Services and Live Odds Services. RoW Betting AV of €35.59M, up 52% Y/Y primarily a result of increased volume of streaming services across all major sports. United States €23.22M, up 92% Y/Y driven by our increased sales of U.S. Betting services as the underlying market and turnover grew.
- FY22 Guidance: Revenue of €665M to €700M ($752M to $791M), up 18% to 25% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €123M to €133M ($139M to $150M), up 21% to 30% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5% to 19.0%, an improvement over the prior year.
