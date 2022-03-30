Jefferies switches rating on Host Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts on valuation
Mar. 30, 2022 2:24 PM ETHST, PKBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citing the asset trades and positioning of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) +1% shares should outperform Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) -1.7%, Jefferies raised its rating on HST to buy from hold and cuts PK rating to hold from buy.
- HST PT raised to $25 from $20, up 25% from current market price of $19.98. PK PT cut to $19 from $25 and downgraded to hold from buy.
- On valuation front, fundamental portfolio differences favor HST. HST 2023 EV/EBITDA, P/AFFO and P/FCFE are in the multiples of 14x, 15x and 16x, while PK's EV/EBITDA, P/AFFO and P/FCFE are in the multiples of 12x, 13x and 14x.