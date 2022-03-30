Jefferies switches rating on Host Hotels & Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts on valuation

Mar. 30, 2022 2:24 PM ETHST, PKBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Citing the asset trades and positioning of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) +1% shares should outperform Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) -1.7%, Jefferies raised its rating on HST to buy from hold and cuts PK rating to hold from buy.
  • HST PT raised to $25 from $20, up 25% from current market price of $19.98. PK PT cut to $19 from $25 and downgraded to hold from buy.
  • On valuation front, fundamental portfolio differences favor HST. HST 2023 EV/EBITDA, P/AFFO and P/FCFE are in the multiples of 14x, 15x and 16x, while PK's EV/EBITDA, P/AFFO and P/FCFE are in the multiples of 12x, 13x and 14x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.