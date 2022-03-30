Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA -64.1%) shares have reached a historic low on Wednesday after the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its marketing application for the kidney disease therapy vadadustat.

An oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor vadadustat was under the FDA's review for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In the so-called complete response letter (CRL), the regulator indicated that “the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form,” company said.

The FDA found that the New Drug Application did not support a favorable benefit-risk for the therapy in both dialysis and non-dialysis patients and indicated in the CRL that the company should try additional trials to demonstrate a favorable benefit-risk profile.

The safety concerns flagged by the FDA include thromboembolic events and the risk of drug-induced liver injury.

Akebia (AKBA) shares recorded the worst ever intraday loss in September 2020 after the company announced mixed final results for vadadustat from two Phase 3 clinical trials in adult CKD patients with anemia who were not on dialysis.