SSC Security Services inks share purchase deal with Avante's Logixx Security for ~$24M in cash

  • SSC Security Services (SECUF +7.2%) signs share purchase agreement with Avante Logixx to acquire its Toronto-based security protection business - Logixx Security.
  • That comes after the mutually agreed termination of previously announced arrangement deal between the parties at $750K expense payment.
  • Under this new agreement, all shares of Logixx Security will be acquired by SSC Security at $23.95M consideration payable in cash.
  • Synergies: The company notes that on closing, SSC will be the largest publicly-traded security company in Canada, be debt-free, with $7.5M of net working capital.
  • Pro forma annual revenue and Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to quadruple post acquisition. Also, SSC said its dividend payout ratio as a percentage of estimated annual Adjusted EBITDA to improve from approximately 80% to under 35%, while it plans to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.03 per SSC share.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of May 2022.
