Suncor refinery fire could extend maintenance outage

Mar. 30, 2022 2:45 PM ETSU, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments

Firefighters extinguishing an industrial fire

THEGIFT777/E+ via Getty Images

  • Early Wednesday, a fire broke out at Suncor's (SU) Strathcona refinery in Edmonton, sending one person to the hospital.
  • Monday, Suncor (SU) announced the refinery would be going into maintenance, suggesting any near-term supply impact from the fire could be a limited.
  • Suncor (SU) has yet to provide information on the extent of the fire, or medium-term operational impact.
  • With refining margins near record highs, and Exxon (XOM) recently suffering a fire-related outage at the Company's Billings refinery, investors are sure to be focused on supply risks as summer driving season approaches.
