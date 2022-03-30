Rumble SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, rose 2.4%, after podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly said he would have to leave Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) if he had to walk on eggshells.

Rogan made the comments during a Tuesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Podcast," according to a NY Post report.

“I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s ....," Rogan said, according the NY Post.

Rogan's comments come after the Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski last month offered the controversial podcast host a $100M contract over four years.

Rogan has been a hot topic in recent months after some artists, including Neil Young, pulled their music catalogs from Spotify due to Rogan's comments about Covid-19 and and reports that some Rogan episodes on Spotify were removed after use of racial slurs.

Rogan reportedly turned down the Rumble CEO's offer and said he didn't plan to leave Spotify when questioned at a stand-up performance in Austin, Texas, according to a Hollywood Reporter account of the event last month.