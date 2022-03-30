Analysts offer a generally upbeat take on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -2.5%) following the company's analyst day event, where its revenue growth prospects are seen as positive, according to Bloomberg.

SolarEdge's analyst day "highlighted how its diversified global solar product offering across residential, commercial and utility-scale segments will drive attractive growth for years to come," Piper Sandler's Kashy Harrison writes, noting management anticipates a 20%-30% revenue growth rate for the next several years after 2022.

The company is "well positioned to capitalize on European demand for non-Russian energy supply," says Harrison, who rates the stock at Overweight with a $400 price target.

BMO's Ameet Thakkar reiterates his Outperform rating and raises his PT to $405 from $370, saying SolarEdge's Modular Level Electronics approach, "despite its higher price relative to traditional inverter configurations in utility or large C&I installations, may be better positioned to compete than we previously appreciated."

B. Riley's Christopher Souther keeps his Buy rating and hikes his PT to $359 from $297, citing "bolstered confidence in the company's positioning within its core markets and its growth opportunities in storage and international markets."

SolarEdge Technologies offers a "sold growth story but with a lot of volatility," Hale Stewart writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.