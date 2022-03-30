Chipotle rolls out more price increases as it looks to protect margins

Chipotle (CMG -1.7%) appears to be taking pricing actions faster than anticipated.

A scan by KeyBanc Capital Markets indicates the chain has expanded the implementation of its price increases to an additional 810 stores.

Analyst Eric Gonzalez: "In total, we believe prices increased by 5-6% in ~1,570 of its locations, or ~52% of its total footprint. The magnitude of the increase varies by protein and location. On a national basis, Steak/Barbacoa prices are now 3.3% higher for Steak/Barbacoa, 3.1% for higher Carnitas, and 2.4% higher for Chicken/Sofritas/ Veggie entrees."

Gonzalez and team think the blended price hike average will likely move higher if the company rolls out the changes to the remainder of the portfolio. Effective pricing will approach a year-over-year increase in the mid-teens before the chain laps the prices increases fired off last June.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is also noted to be testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at select locations in Southern California, where it is being priced at a ~10% premium to the traditional steak protein offering.

Chipotle (CMG) CFO Jack Hartung on pricing during the February 8 earnings call: "The bottom line is that our underlying margin remains healthy, and we believe we still have pricing power to use as needed if inflation continues to rise going forward. Of course, we'll be thoughtful and patient as we consider these actions to make sure we continue to deliver an excellent value and dining experience to our guests."

