Why did Matterport stock drop today? Tech stocks sell off as Russia worries persist
Mar. 30, 2022 3:06 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares fell sharply on Wednesday as investors expressed concerns over the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Matterport (MTTR), which creates 3D software that can be used for real estate and the metaverse, fell more than 10% to $8.41, with more than 10 million shares changing hands shortly after 3 p.m. EST.
- For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 12 million shares.
- Earlier this month, Matterport (MTTR) hit a 52-week low as investors shunned the tech sector as a whole over the invasion.