NovaBay Pharma down on Q4 revenue miss

Mar. 30, 2022 3:19 PM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • NovaBay Pharma (NBY -2.2%) posted lower-than-expected Q4 revenue
  • Net product revenue for the quarter rose 40% to $2.6 million, but missed estimates by $0.71M.
  • The company recorded $1.6M from Avenova spray sales, $0.6M of DERMAdoctor product sales.
  • The company's operating costs were $4.6 million, compared with $2.8 million, a year earlier, due to one-time expenses associated with the DERMAdoctor acquisition. 
  • NBY's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, a year earlier. 
  • NovaBay had cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 million as of December 31.
  • Press Release
