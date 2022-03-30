BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is searching for additional infrastructure deals in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, Stephen Cohen, head of BlackRock's Europe, Middle East and Africa unit, told Reuters Wednesday.

The hunt comes after the world's biggest asset manager led a consortium purchase of a $15.5B stake in Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) gas pipeline company. "We're looking at many of those types of opportunities," Cohen told Reuters, adding that "we're looking at a number of things on the private market side across the country."

It's also exploring the region for infrastructure investments to fund long-term eco-friendly projects to help reduce carbon emissions, Cohen explained to Reuters.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Cohen said that Europe's move to allocate its energy sources "naturally plays" to the strength of the Gulf region, Reuters reported. Cohen added that BlackRock's (BLK) exposure to Russia in its clients' portfolios before the war was less than 0.2% of assets under management.

"Following the invasion, BlackRock moved quickly to suspend the purchase of any Russian securities. BlackRock is monitoring the direct and indirect impacts of the crisis and working with our clients to support them as they take appropriate investment action," Cohen told Reuters.

Towards the end of February, BlackRock closed on Saudi natural gas pipeline.