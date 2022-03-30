Super League Gaming, iHeartMedia team up on ad sales, metaverse

Mar. 30, 2022

iHeartMedia

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Super League Gaming (SLGG -7.4%) and iHeartMedia (IHRT -3.3%) have teamed up to pitch Super League's ad inventory and influencer network to brands looking for a foothold in the metaverse.
  • The two companies will work together on "iHeartLand" virtual spaces across "metaverse platforms."
  • "Generation Z does not distinguish between physical and digital worlds, moving fluidly between the two in their daily existence," said Super League's Matt Edelman. "IHeartMedia has been a defining brand at this very intersection, combining digital and physical content experiences tat delight consumers and fans."
  • The deal leverages iHeartMedia's North American sales force of 1,500 sellers to peddle space on more than 150 curated games in Roblox (RBLX) reaching more than 70 million monthly active players.
  • Separately, MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni on Wednesday started his coverage of Roblox (RBLX) with a neutral rating and $55-a-share price target on the company's stock.
