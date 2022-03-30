HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY +0.4%), a vendor of cloud-based platforms for healthcare, is trading slightly higher on Wednesday after BTIG upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, citing, among other things, the company’s potential in an environment of rising rates.

“Our view is that the stock is poised to Outperform the market due to a rising interest rate environment, improving yield over the next ~3-4 years,” the analysts led by David Larsen wrote. The price target set to $85 per share implies a premium of ~27% to the last close.

In addition to a much-improved sentiment, the team mentioned that the stock is set to benefit from an increase in demand for healthcare services which should drive its interchange revenue. HealthEquity’s (HQY) "commuter" revenue model is not fully reliant on the people returning to office," they added.

The analysts think that the company has one of the highest EBITDA margins in its sector, and notably, they cited its potential in getting acquired by businesses like the Optum unit of UnitedHealth (UNH) and a larger benefits administrator.

For fiscal 2021, HealthEquity (HQY) reported $756.6 million in revenue driven by $426.9 million and $202.8 million in service revenue and custodial revenue, respectively, while its interchange revenue stood at A$126.8 million.