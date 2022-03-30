Environmental services stocks Clean Harbors (CLH +0.1%) and Harsco (HSC -0.4%) are both initiated with Buy ratings at D.A. Davidson, but the shares have surrendered earlier gains in afternoon trading along with the broader market.

On Clean Harbors, analyst Zane Karimi cites the company's "ability to leverage its market leadership positions in environmental and industrial services as well as its oil re-refining and oil recycling businesses and what we believe could be an initially conservative 2022 guidance."

Coupled with fairly conservative guidancee for the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment, positive guidance revisions on operational strength across the company could provide a significant catalyst for the stock, Karimi says.

On Harsco, Karimi sees "significant long-term organic opportunities for both its Environmental and Clean Earth segments supported by its competitive service offerings and tenured relationships with customers."

Clean Harbors shares popped three weeks ago following a report that Waste Management may be "looking" at the company.