BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.04M (-13.5% Y/Y).

BlackBerry topped expectations in Q3, but posted a soft outlook, expecting a Q4 revenue of $125M-$135M in Cyber Security, and $50M-$55M in IoT.

IoT surged 34% in Q3, but Cyber Security was down 1.5% and Licensing and other revenue dropped 77%.

For Licensing, the Company said "We have been in negotiations regarding the sale of our noncore portion of our IP patent portfolio. This process is taking much longer than we had hoped....we expect to reach a definitive agreement very soon."

BlackBerry sold substantially all of its non-core legacy patent assets for $600M in January. In the same month, it said "goodbye" to its iconic smartphone, ending service for the one-time industry bellwether to focus more on software offerings for the automotive and cybersecurity industries.

RBC upgraded the stock to sector perform from underperform, noting that "valuation has normalized" but the firm is still in a turnaround and not out of the woods just yet.

Most recently, SA contributor Bill Maurer gave a cautiously optimistic analysis of the stock, noting that "BlackBerry needs to show it is putting in a revenue bottom" more than 8 years into its turnaround.

Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.