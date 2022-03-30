Boeing (BA +0.6% ) shares turned modestly positive late Wednesday after China Southern Airlines (ZNH +1% ) said it plans to take delivery of 103 MAX jets through 2023, including 39 this year, according to Bloomberg.

Separately, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said China granted visas for federal investigators and Boeing technical advisors to travel there and aid in the probe of the deadly China Eastern Airlines crash.

At the start of the week, investigators found the second black box from the crashed Boeing 737-800.

After a sharp initial loss, Boeing shares are now trading slightly above pre-crash levels.