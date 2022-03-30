Cyberlux acquires Texas drone hardware maker
Mar. 30, 2022 3:59 PM ETCyberlux Corporation (CYBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital technology firm Cyberlux (OTCPK:CYBL) has acquired Texas-based drone hardware manufacturer Catalyst Machineworks in a transaction comprised of both investment capital and a three year earn-out of shares of common stock with an expected value between $0.05 and $0.25.
- The cash component will be paid out over an eighteen month investment cycle, including certain equity incentives for continued revenue growth levels, technology and intellectual property development milestones, worldwide customer acquisition objectives and FlightEye solutions implementation milestones over the next four years.
- Catalyst Machineworks will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberlux. Co-founder Neill Whiteley has been appointed Director of Engineering and CTO, while co-founder Rick Tucker will take over as Director of Operations and COO of the Cyberlux UAS business unit.
- The deal will enable Cyberlux to accelerate its unmanned aircraft solutions platform within the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Agencies, Law Enforcement and Global Commercial Markets.
- Catalyst Machineworks brings to Cyberlux an entire UAS hardware technology platform, existing customers and incremental revenue.
- As a result, the UAS business unit will deliver an expected annualized revenue of $22M with an expected growth to over $67M in revenue by 2024.