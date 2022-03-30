Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) fell more than 15.7% on Wednesday after elevated costs led to a Q4 earnings miss.

Wall Street was largely unimpressed with the update from Chewy (CHWY).

UBS kept a Sell rating on the retailer following the report and clipped its price target to $42. The firm maintained that risks with Chewy's (CHWY) outweigh the upside potential at current levels.

"While CHWY saw positive trends in site traffic, conversion, order volumes, & basket size, its 0.3 mm in net adds trailed the co's expectations. Said another way, its 4Q'20 cohort retention was below what it normally would have expected to see," updated analyst Michael Lasser.

Price target cuts on Chewy (CHWY) also arrived from Wells Fargo (to $65 from $90), Evercore ISI (to $51 from $97), Jefferies (to $60 from $90) and Wedbush Securities (to $45 from $55).

See all the growth metrics on Chewy.