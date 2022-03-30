Agile Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.20, revenue of $1.51M
Mar. 30, 2022 4:10 PM ETAgile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Agile Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AGRX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.20.
- Revenue of $1.51M (+101.3% Y/Y).
- "We ended 2021 with double digit growth in demand quarter over quarter and expect to see that continue in the first quarter of 2022. We are also excited to launch our first CTV commercial in April 2022. We believe we can continue to build momentum through 2022, with this targeted business plan," said Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari.
- Also, the company expects to receive an estimated $4.7 million in funds from the sale of New Jersey net operating losses through a program run by the State of New Jersey in the second quarter 2022.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had $19.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $14.7 million a year ago.
- Shares +1%.