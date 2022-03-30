Spirit Realty Capital announces $1.2B revolving credit facility
Mar. 30, 2022 4:15 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday announced a $1.2B multicurrency unsecured revolving credit facility with an accordion feature up to $1.7B.
- The amended credit facility, which amends and restates SRC's existing $800M revolving credit facility, matures in Mar. 2026 and can be extended to Mar. 2027 at SRC's option.
- The amended credit facility interest rate is based on a pricing grid with a range of 72.5 to 140 bps over an adjusted SOFR rate, with respect to borrowings in U.S. dollars.
- Based on SRC's current credit rating and leverage ratio, its applicable margin is 77.5 bps with a facility fee of 15 bps.
- In connection with SRC's ongoing ESG initiatives, at the company's option, the amended credit facility may be further amended to incorporate ESG targets to be agreed among the parties.
- On achieving such ESG targets, pricing may be reduced.