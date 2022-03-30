Spirit Realty Capital announces $1.2B revolving credit facility

  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday announced a $1.2B multicurrency unsecured revolving credit facility with an accordion feature up to $1.7B.
  • The amended credit facility, which amends and restates SRC's existing $800M revolving credit facility, matures in Mar. 2026 and can be extended to Mar. 2027 at SRC's option.
  • The amended credit facility interest rate is based on a pricing grid with a range of 72.5 to 140 bps over an adjusted SOFR rate, with respect to borrowings in U.S. dollars.
  • Based on SRC's current credit rating and leverage ratio, its applicable margin is 77.5 bps with a facility fee of 15 bps.
  • In connection with SRC's ongoing ESG initiatives, at the company's option, the amended credit facility may be further amended to incorporate ESG targets to be agreed among the parties.
  • On achieving such ESG targets, pricing may be reduced.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.