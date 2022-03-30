Marathon Digital appoints Hugh Gallagher as CFO

Mar. 30, 2022 4:16 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) has appointed Hugh Gallagher as CFO, effective Mar. 31, 2022.
  • Current CFO Sim Salzman will be transitioning to the role of Chief Accounting Officer, also effective Mar. 31, 2022.
  • Mr. Gallagher is a seasoned C-level executive and board member with over 30 years of experience in capital markets, investment analysis, treasury, investor relations, and financial and operational execution.
  • Prior to this appointment, Gallagher was the Chief Strategy Officer at Global LPG and held several senior positions at UGI and AmeriGas Propane previously.
