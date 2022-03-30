Biden tells lawmakers to authorize billions in COVID spending

President Biden Receives Covid-19 Booster Shot At The White House

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • President Joe Biden today told lawmakers in a speech that authorizing an additional $15.6B in COVID-19 spending is needed to continue the fight against the disease.
  • The provision to provide the COVID funding was stripped from the $1.5T federal government spending bill Biden signed into law earlier in March.
  • Republicans are not in favor of any additional COVID spending, though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitt Romney are working on a compromise deal, The Hill reported.
  • Biden also used his remarks to announce the launch of COVID.gov, a "one-stop shop" for Americans to find out where they can get masks, COVID vaccines, tests, and treatments.
  • The president also received his second COVID booster shot Wednesday. The FDA authorized a second booster of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines on Tuesday for adults 50 and older.
