Biden tells lawmakers to authorize billions in COVID spending
Mar. 30, 2022 4:21 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor17 Comments
- President Joe Biden today told lawmakers in a speech that authorizing an additional $15.6B in COVID-19 spending is needed to continue the fight against the disease.
- The provision to provide the COVID funding was stripped from the $1.5T federal government spending bill Biden signed into law earlier in March.
- Republicans are not in favor of any additional COVID spending, though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitt Romney are working on a compromise deal, The Hill reported.
- Biden also used his remarks to announce the launch of COVID.gov, a "one-stop shop" for Americans to find out where they can get masks, COVID vaccines, tests, and treatments.
- The president also received his second COVID booster shot Wednesday. The FDA authorized a second booster of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines on Tuesday for adults 50 and older.