UiPath Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $289.7M beats by $6.45M

Mar. 30, 2022 4:18 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • UiPath press release (NYSE:PATH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $289.7M (+39.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.45M.
  • For the fiscal first quarter 2023, UiPath expects:
  • Revenue in the range of $223 million to $225 million vs. consensus of $246.80M
  • ARR in the range of $960 million to $965 million as of April 30, 2022
  • Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(30) million to $(25) million
  • For the fiscal full year 2023, UiPath expects:
  • Revenue in the range of $1,075 million to $1,085 million vs. consensus of $1.18B
  • ARR in the range of $1,200 million to $1,210 million as of January 31, 2023
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 to $10 million
  • Shares -20%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.