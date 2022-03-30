UiPath Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $289.7M beats by $6.45M
Mar. 30, 2022 4:18 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- UiPath press release (NYSE:PATH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $289.7M (+39.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.45M.
- For the fiscal first quarter 2023, UiPath expects:
- Revenue in the range of $223 million to $225 million vs. consensus of $246.80M
- ARR in the range of $960 million to $965 million as of April 30, 2022
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(30) million to $(25) million
- For the fiscal full year 2023, UiPath expects:
- Revenue in the range of $1,075 million to $1,085 million vs. consensus of $1.18B
- ARR in the range of $1,200 million to $1,210 million as of January 31, 2023
- Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 to $10 million
- Shares -20%.