Mercury Systems gets $4M order for RF system-in-package technology

Mar. 30, 2022 4:20 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) said Wednesday it received a $4M order from a commercial technology firm for advanced silicon packaging to be used in electronic warfare, AESA beamforming and C4ISR systems.
  • The order was received in MRCY's Q3 and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.
  • MRCY's RF system-in-package (SiP) technology will enable new sensor processing applications for a variety of defense platforms and programs while the secure and trusted chip-scale open system architecture (OSA) directly addresses the Dept. of Defense's requirement for onshore manufacturing of critical, state-of-the-art microelectronics.
  • MRCY stock rose 4.8% aftermarket following the announcement.
