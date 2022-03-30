Mercury Systems gets $4M order for RF system-in-package technology
Mar. 30, 2022 4:20 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) said Wednesday it received a $4M order from a commercial technology firm for advanced silicon packaging to be used in electronic warfare, AESA beamforming and C4ISR systems.
- The order was received in MRCY's Q3 and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.
- MRCY's RF system-in-package (SiP) technology will enable new sensor processing applications for a variety of defense platforms and programs while the secure and trusted chip-scale open system architecture (OSA) directly addresses the Dept. of Defense's requirement for onshore manufacturing of critical, state-of-the-art microelectronics.
- MRCY stock rose 4.8% aftermarket following the announcement.