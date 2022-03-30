Visa launches NFT program to let entrepreneurs embrace creator economy: Blockworks
- Payments firm Visa (NYSE:V) is diving deeper into the creator economy after it launched a program to help entrepreneurs grow their business via non-fungible tokens, Blockworks reported Wednesday, citing a statement.
- “We’ve been studying the NFT ecosystem and its potential impacts on the future of commerce, retail and social media,” Blockworks reported, citing Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto, in the statement. “Through the Visa Creator Program, we want to help this new breed of small and micro businesses tap into new mediums for digital commerce,” he added.
- The launch comes after the payments giant purchased a CryptoPunk NFT for $150K in Ethereum (ETH-USD) in Aug. 2021.
- This initiative aims to help selected creators working in art, music, fashion and film “deepen their fluency in crypto commerce and traditional payments,” Visa said.
- Previously, (Jan. 28) Visa's CEO said that his company will continue to lean into the crypto space.