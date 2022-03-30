The clinical-stage biotech, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX), announced on Wednesday the topline results from the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) cohorts in its Phase 1 trial for the hyperinsulinism candidate, CRN04777.

An oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist, CRN04777 is currently undergoing studies as a potential treatment for congenital monogenic and syndromic hyperinsulinism.

In the trial involving 27 healthy volunteers, CRN04777 led to rapid and sustained, dose-dependent declines in fasting insulin, which in turn resulted in dose-dependent increases in fasting plasma glucose, the company said.

The trial subjects had received once-daily oral doses of CRN04777 (at 30 mg, 60 mg, or 120 mg doses) or a placebo for 10 days.

The experimental therapy was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. There were no trial discontinuations due to adverse events, which were mild to moderate, according to Crinetics (CRNX).

“Consistent with the SAD findings, data from the MAD cohorts showed that CRN04777 inhibited insulin secretion when administered orally once daily over the course of 10 days and eliminated the need for glucose support in a model of hyperinsulinism,” Chief Executive Scott Struthers remarked.

The company plans to meet global regulators with the study results and expects to advance CRN04777 into clinical studies involving hyperinsulinism patients.

Read more on the results from the single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts of the trial.