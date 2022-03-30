Northwest Pipe bags large steel pipe contract for water supply project in North Dakota
Mar. 30, 2022 4:26 PM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) said Wednesday it was selected by Garney Construction to manufacture over 8 miles of engineered steel water transmission pipe for the latest segment of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project in central and eastern North Dakota.
- NWPX will manufacture over 7.5K tons of 72-inch-diameter engineered steel pipeline for the Contract 5B of this project.
- The pipe - which is being manufactured at the Saginaw, Texas facility - will start being delivered to the job site this summer.
- NWPX is also supplying Permalok steel casing pipe for the intake on the Missouri River.
- When complete, the project will provide emergency water supply to central and eastern North Dakota during times of water scarcity and drought.