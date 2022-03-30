Masimo stock slips on lower-than-expected sales expectations for Q1

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares slipped 9.91% Wednesday evening after the medical technology firm reported preliminary results for the first quarter ending April 2, 2022.

Q1 product revenue is expected to range from $285M to $315M (may not be comparable to consensus of $330.1M).

Shortages of critical components in combination with other supply chain issues, including freight carrier delays, have led to lower than expected sales in the first quarter.

The firm also reaffirmed its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $1.35B (in line with consensus of $1.35B).

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, said, "In prior quarters, we were able to weather the storm of COVID-related supply chain issues. However, these issues impacted us in the first quarter. We have strong customer demand, and had we been able to ship what was ordered in the first quarter, our revenues would have exceeded expectations. We are reiterating our full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $1,350 million based on our belief that we will fulfill our elevated level of open orders through the remainder of the year.”

Management plans to discuss Masimo’s complete first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.