IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) rose 32.6% after hours Wednesday on heavy volume after its fourth-quarter earnings came in with a surprise profit on revenues that outstripped expectations.

Revenues overall rose 62% to a record $10.34 million. That came due to a jump in its core stream of Managed Services revenue of 69%, to $9.9 million.

SaaS revenue fell by 17%, to $0.4 million.

Combined with costs and expenses that rose just 37%, the company swung to a net gain of $0.3 million from a net loss of $1.1 million in the year-ago period.

EBITDA also swung to a gain of $0.5 million from a loss of $0.5 million.

Managed Services bookings hit a quarterly record as well, and IZEA hit an all-time record count of customers licensing SaaS products (up 81%).

“It has taken several quarters for the leap in bookings we saw early last year to be reflected in revenue and earnings, but our consistent growth and sales momentum is beginning to flow through our financial statements as we deliver against the contracts we have been awarded," says CEO/Chairman Ted Murphy.

Liquidity at year-end was $75.4 million in cash, with $7.6 million in receivables and zero long-term debt.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.