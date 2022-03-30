YPF "guarantees" diesel for Argentina's farmers amidst shortage concerns

Argentina's state-backed YPF (YPF) released a statement saying the company "guarantees access to diesel for farmers," as concerns over shortages increase. YPF (YPF), which supplies a bit more than half of Argentina's diesel market, said the company is stepping up logistics efforts, even despite difficulties sourcing in "an international context of diesel scarcity." Management has indicated that logistical challenges have caused concerns, but there's no lack of supply.

In the northern hemisphere, March is a time for refinery maintenance, as product inventories rise ahead of the summer driving season. However, in March 2022, US refinery utilization averaged almost 92%, suggesting capacity to increase refined product volumes during the summer driving season is more limited than during prior periods. Compounding problems, product inventories in the US did not increase during January and February, as they normally do:

It's understood that there have been localized product supply issues in Europe; however, shortages have not broadly materialized since the war in Ukraine began. That said, refined product margins point to shortage concerns in coming months:

Whether oil products like gasoline and diesel see shortages in coming months remains to be seen. However, supply / demand fundamentals should continue to improve into summer driving season, and following increased travel bookings. Integrated producers like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) stand to benefit from high oil prices and high refining margins. However, many pure-play refiners like Par Pacific (PARR) and Saras (SRS) remain near historic lows, as investors have focused more on spiking oil prices, and largely overlooked record refining margins.