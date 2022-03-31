AppHarvest jumps after CNBC guest promotion (update)
Mar. 30, 2022 11:00 PM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)FREYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Update 11pm: Adds comments from TV interview.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) soared 13% in after hours trading after CNBC guest discussed the vertical farming company. APPH fell 10% in regular trading on Wednesday.
- Eric Jackson, founder and president of EMJ Capital, talked about AppHarvest (APPH) in a CNBC interview.
- "I think a lot of people are going to be paying more attention to stocks like this, controlled environment, agriculture or agritech as fears of a food famine increase," Jackson said.
- APPH short interest is 19.5%.
- Jackson also said he likes Freyr Battery (FREY).
