AppHarvest jumps after CNBC guest promotion (update)

Mar. 30, 2022 11:00 PM ETAppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)FREYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Botanist planting plants

AnnaStills/iStock via Getty Images

  • Update 11pm: Adds comments from TV interview.
  • AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHsoared 13% in after hours trading after CNBC guest discussed the vertical farming company. APPH fell 10% in regular trading on Wednesday.
  • Eric Jackson, founder and president of EMJ Capital, talked about AppHarvest (APPH) in a CNBC interview.
  • "I think a lot of people are going to be paying more attention to stocks like this, controlled environment, agriculture or  agritech as fears of a food famine increase," Jackson said.
  • APPH short interest is 19.5%.
  • Jackson also said he likes Freyr Battery (FREY).
  • Last month, AppHarvest rallied after Q4 results, issued FY22 guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.