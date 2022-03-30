Agree Realty's issuer rating upped at Moody's to Baa1 with stable outlook

Mar. 30, 2022

  • Agree Realty's (NYSE:ADC) issuer rating on Wednesday got upgraded at Moody's Investor Service to Baa1 from Baa2 with a stable outlook.
  • The upgrade reflected the REIT's solid credit profile, supported by its low leveraged balance sheet and flexible capital structure with a resilient portfolio, Moody's said.
  • Moreover, Agree Realty's (ADC) strong liquidity position and access to capital has enabled the company to fund its investment activity and meet its minimal near-term debt maturities.
  • "This rating underscores the strength of our fortress-like balance sheet and the quality of our best-in-class retail portfolio," said Agree Realty President and CEO, Joey Agree.
