IDEX to acquire KZValve
Mar. 30, 2022 4:50 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has agreed to acquire Greenwood, Nebraska-based KZValve to further expand its agricultural product portfolio.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1976, KZValve manufactures electric valves and controllers used primarily in the agriculture market. It produces a variety of precision farming components including waterproof motorized valves, manifolds, controllers and other accessories.
- The business is expected to have sales of ~$28M in FY2022. It will become part of the agriculture group within IDEX’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment.
- The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of FY2022, is part of IDEX's continued strategy to invest in core businesses with secular growth tailwinds while investigating near adjacencies.