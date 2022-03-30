IDEX to acquire KZValve

Mar. 30, 2022 4:50 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has agreed to acquire Greenwood, Nebraska-based KZValve to further expand its agricultural product portfolio.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 1976, KZValve manufactures electric valves and controllers used primarily in the agriculture market. It produces a variety of precision farming components including waterproof motorized valves, manifolds, controllers and other accessories.
  • The business is expected to have sales of ~$28M in FY2022. It will become part of the agriculture group within IDEX’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment.
  • The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of FY2022, is part of IDEX's continued strategy to invest in core businesses with secular growth tailwinds while investigating near adjacencies.
