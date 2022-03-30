SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment to take iGaming firm Novibet public

  • Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTE) on Wednesday announced a business combination with Logflex MT (dba as Novibet), whereby the companies will merge in a deal that will see Novibet's ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq.
  • The deal is based on Novibet's pre-transaction enterprise valuation of $625M.
  • Novibet operates iGaming and online sports betting across Greece, Ireland, Italy and Malta.
  • ARTE founders and existing Novibet stakeholder will hold ~75% of the combined company at close.
  • The implied enterprise valuation is ~$696M.
  • Rodolfo Odoni, current owner of Novibet, will be named chairman of Novibet, while its CEO George Athanasopoulos will remain in that role.
  • ARTE will appoint 2 representatives to Novibet's board.
  • In Europe, Novibet aims to grow market share and enter additional markets.
  • It is finalizing market access deals for 6 U.S. states, while seeking a license to operate in Ontario and other Canadian provinces as they become regulated.
  • Novibet is also eyeing Latin America and is close to finalizing a market access deal for Mexico.
  • Initial execution against these initiatives is expected to drive growth in 2023 net gaming revenue to ~$200M and EBITDA to ~$37M.
  • The deal is expected to close in H2 of 2022.
