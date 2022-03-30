Datadog now a Microsoft partner within Azure Cloud Adoption Framework
Mar. 30, 2022 5:04 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on Wednesday announced its status as a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.
- Backed by the framework - which provides organizations migrating to Azure with recommended tools, best practices and documentation - Azure customers can now leverage DDOG's monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud.
- DDOG is already available natively within the Azure portal and integrates with all Azure services - over 100 in total - to provide essential capabilities.
- DDOG stock inched 1.6% higher postmarket after the announcement.