Datadog now a Microsoft partner within Azure Cloud Adoption Framework

Mar. 30, 2022 5:04 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on Wednesday announced its status as a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.
  • Backed by the framework - which provides organizations migrating to Azure with recommended tools, best practices and documentation - Azure customers can now leverage DDOG's monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud.
  • DDOG is already available natively within the Azure portal and integrates with all Azure services - over 100 in total - to provide essential capabilities.
  • DDOG stock inched 1.6% higher postmarket after the announcement.
