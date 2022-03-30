CytoDyn hit by clinical holds on HIV and COVID-19 programs in the U.S.
Mar. 30, 2022 5:09 PM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Development-stage biotech, CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced on Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a partial clinical hold on its HIV program and a full clinical hold on its COVID-19 program in the U.S.
- In addition, CytoDyn (CYDY) has decided to pause its COVID-19 trials in Brazil, subject to results from a previously scheduled meeting of its data safety monitoring committee. A decision on the timing of marketing application for HIV therapy is also currently under consideration, the company said.
- CytoDyn (CYDY) plans to take immediate steps to resolve the partial clinical hold, and it will not start new COVID-19 studies until the full clinical hold is resolved.
- “We are evaluating our clinical programs and are working to resolve the issues underlying the clinical holds as soon as possible in close communication with the FDA,” Chief Medical Officer Scott A. Kelly remarked.
