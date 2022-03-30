Howard Hughes sells stake in Chicago office tower for $210M
Mar. 30, 2022 5:15 PM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) on Wednesday said it sold its stake in 110 North Wacker Drive, a 55-story Class-A office tower in Chicago, for $210M to Callahan Capital Partners and Oak Hill Advisors.
- The deal involves the sale of 100% of the equity interest in 110 N. Wacker Development by a limited liability company that HHC owns 90% of.
- Based on the sales price, the implied value of the office tower is more than $1B, which would be the one of the highest valuation of all time for a Chicago office property.
- "The sale generates significant net proceeds, which we will reinvest back into new developments and use to repurchase shares as part of our stock buyback program," said HHC CEO David O'Reilly.