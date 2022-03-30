Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX), a clinical-stage pharma company focused on RNA-modulating therapies for rare diseases announced on Wednesday that the company expanded its studies for the lead candidate ELX-02 adding Alport syndrome into its development programs.

Alport syndrome is a rare genetically-driven kidney disease characterized by high levels of proteinuria, hearing loss and eye abnormalities.

The decision was based on favorable pre-clinical data and results from the mid-stage cystic fibrosis trial for the candidate, Eloxx (ELOX) said.

The company plans to begin a proof-of-concept clinical trial in 2H 2022 involving up to eight Alport syndrome patients with nonsense mutations. The topline data are expected in 1H 2022.

Eloxx’s (ELOX) plans on Alport syndrome comes weeks after the U.S. regulators declined to approve a therapeutic candidate for the disease developed by Reata Pharmaceuticals.