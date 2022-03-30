Dun & Bradstreet to divest assets of B2C marketing solutions unit in Germany
Mar. 30, 2022 5:25 PM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) said Wednesday it will divest the assets of its business-to-consumer marketing solutions business in Germany.
- This standalone, non-core unit generated less than €6M, or ~$7M, in revenue in 2021.
- Revenues from this business - for the current year and prior year - will be eliminated for purposes of reported organic growth effective Jan. 1.
- DNB does not expect this deal to have a material impact on 2022 adj. EBITDA.
- The sale is expected to close in Q2.