Dun & Bradstreet to divest assets of B2C marketing solutions unit in Germany

  • Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) said Wednesday it will divest the assets of its business-to-consumer marketing solutions business in Germany.
  • This standalone, non-core unit generated less than €6M, or ~$7M, in revenue in 2021.
  • Revenues from this business - for the current year and prior year - will be eliminated for purposes of reported organic growth effective Jan. 1.
  • DNB does not expect this deal to have a material impact on 2022 adj. EBITDA.
  • The sale is expected to close in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.