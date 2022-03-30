Cryoport's New Prague facility returns to full production after fire
Mar. 30, 2022 5:32 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) on Wednesday said its New Prague facility returned to full production.
- A fire occurred in a portion of the CYRX unit MVE Biological Solutions manufacturing facility in New Prague, Minnesota on Jan. 25, causing production to be temporarily curtailed.
- Production resumed as planned, but unexpected challenges resulting from the fire caused recommissioning and validation of production to progress slower than anticipated.
- CYRX now expects a revenue impact from the fire of $9M-9.5M, higher than prior estimate of $4M-5M, which will remain limited to Q1.
- The company expects insurance to cover the majority of the costs to restore and re-open the facility, as well as related business interruption losses.
- Management will concentrate on reducing shipment timelines to customers throughout the remainder of the year.